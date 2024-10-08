Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Festival-goers will have the chance to drink to the future of a vital community facility for local bands when Lancaster Music Festival gets under way this week.

For the second year running, a special beer has been brewed for the festival by Kendal-based microbrewery Gan Yam Brew Co in support of Lancaster Music Co-op.

Gan Yam will make a 20p donation to the co-op for every pint and can of Subwoofer sold at the festival and beyond. The 4.2% session cask pale ale proved hugely popular last year, raising more than £300 for the co-op.

It returns in keg form and in cans this year, and will be available at Kanteena on Brewery Lane, Stonewell Tap, Tuck cafe and at the Gan Yam bar during an afternoon of music in the Dallas Road Primary School grounds on Saturday. More stockists are expected to be confirmed.

Gan Yam brewer Greg McCormick sampling the ale.

Sales of the beer will raise funds to invest in the music co-op when it re-opens next year.

The non-profit rehearsal facility, recording studio and music space on Lodge Street in Lancaster has been closed for several years pending vital structural repairs. These are now well under way as part of a £1.2m renovation project after a long-term lease was finally agreed with Lancaster City Council last year.

The idea of brewing a festival beer in support of the co-op came about last year because several members of the Gan Yam team are either keen supporters of the venue or used to rehearse there - including Chris Talbot, who drummed in nationally-acclaimed former Kendal band Wild Beasts, and William Burgess and Nick Graves of Woman’s Hour.

Jonathan Le Mare, a founding member of the brewery, who lives in Lancaster and is a supporter of Lancaster Music Co-op, said: “As a brewery, we are proud of our roots and our community - a place full of amazing independent small businesses.

“We see that same sense of community in Lancaster Music Co-op, and I have seen how much the co-op has shaped the lives of friends and colleagues. It is so much more than a rehearsal and recording facility – it was at the centre of a scene which has helped to forge friendships and kickstart careers, and we truly believe it can do so once more.

“Helping to use our brewing expertise to raise funds for the co-op as part of this fantastic community festival seemed a natural fit.”

Derek Meins, one of the directors at Lancaster Music Co-op, said: “We are thrilled that Gan Yam has again brewed its special Subwoofer ale to help raise funds for the co-op during Lancaster Music Festival.

“It’s a wonderful more-ish session brew and went down a treat last year.

“The team mentioned that Gan Yam means ‘going home’ in Cumbrian dialect, which is especially fitting as the co-op continues to press ahead with its exciting plans to reopen its premises next year.

“The festival is the highlight of the music calendar in Lancaster and I’d urge everyone to check out some of the fabulous bands and artists performing while supporting the co-op by trying a pint or two of Subwoofer.”

Lancaster Music Co-op is also curating a takeover of Kanteena from 2pm on Sunday October 13 for a day of free live music including reunited 90s favourites The Milltown Brothers and former Wild Beasts singer Hayden Thorpe, with psych-punk sensations and co-op directors the Lovely Eggs topping the bill.

Lancaster Music Festival, which runs for the 14th year from Thursday October 10 – Sunday October 13, will see thousands of music lovers descend on pubs and other venues and open spaces across the city to enjoy live music by artists from near and far.