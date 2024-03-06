Blue cheese VK, anyone? Drinks brand shares weirdest flavour entries submitted by nearly 5,000 fans

The new flavours.

VK fans were asked to submit their most exotic flavour combinations for the chance to create an official new VK flavour – and they didn’t hold back.

From steak bakes and sausage rolls to pineapple pizza and garlic, the nation has declared a list of delicious and downright delusional flavours it’d like to see immortalised in a bottle of VK, with a whopping 4,637 flavours submitted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Playful yet nostalgic flavours were among some of the most requested, including candy floss, bubblegum, and cherry bakewell. While all of these would make for tasty summer bevs, reminiscent of the good ol’ days, they didn’t quite make the top four.

The people have spoken, and the final four battling it out to win are:

Apple & Blackcurrant – it’s giving legend, classic, ‘can’t believe we didn’t think of it’

Pineapple & Coconut – it’s giving extra-verted, summer holiday, pina colada

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peach & Lychee – it’s giving boujie, pink, living your best life

Lemon & Lime – it’s giving zesty, lust for life, authentically yourself

Fans can vote for their fave flave until Friday 15th March and the winner will join the likes of OG Blue, Orange & Passionfruit and Tropical Fruits on shelves in the VK line up.

To make things even more exciting, one entrant will be selected to win a weekend city break for them and three mates along with tickets to the exclusive flavour reveal party.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daniella Mulvey, Senior Brand Manager at VK, said: “The response to the voting has been brilliant, with some fantastic flavour suggestions – and other, more questionable ones that aren’t suitable for print! It’s definitely brought some laughs to the VK offices.”

“We can’t wait to see which flavour our fans select as the new addition to the VK Flavour Vault. For your chance to decide which drink you have in your hand while dancing at the club or when catching up with your mates at the pub, make sure to get your vote in!”

Fans can vote for the next drink to be added to the VK Flavour Vault until the 15th March.