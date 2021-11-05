Bacon Butty named the UK's favourite sandwich

The recent study, conducted by Foodhub, one of the UK’s leading food ordering apps, investigated the UK’s favourite sandwich in celebration of World Sandwich Day on November 3rd.

One in five Brits (20%) opted for bacon as their favourite sandwich filling, with cheese (18%) falling narrowly behind. In third came cheese and pickle (15%), with ham and cheese missing out on landing in the top three.

It is a return to form for the classic Bacon Butty as in 2020 it was controversially knocked off No1 spot by the humble hamburger, causing furore across social media with thousands insisting that a hamburger shouldn’t qualify as a sandwich.

A bacon butty - the nation's favourite sandwich

Elsewhere the best thing since sliced bread is still… sliced bread. Over a quarter of participants chose white sliced loaf as their bread of choice when it came to sandwich making, with the French favourite baguette landing in second (26%) and wholegrain bread coming in third (22%).

But nobody likes a dry sandwich, as Mayonnaise (48%) was crowned the UK’s go-to condiment, knocking the traditional sandwich-smothering butter (24%) off its perch to claim top spot.

The study also discovered that despite options aplenty, the humble sandwich remains the UK’s favourite lunch, with almost half (48%) of participants opting for it as their preferred midday meal. The sandwich topped the list despite 28% favouring soup and spuds coming in third, while the jacket potato received 22% of the vote.

One in five Brits claim to eat a sandwich every single day and a staggering one in 10 Londoners declare they eat sandwiches several times a day.

It appears the Coronavirus pandemic has had a significant impact on our sandwich eating habits with over one in five (21%) Brits saying they eat sandwiches more often now than they did this time last year, compared to just 12% who said they eat less.

UK’S FAVOURITE SANDWICH FILLING

Bacon (20%)

Cheese (18%)

Cheese and Pickle (15%)

Ham and Cheese (15%)

Egg Mayo (15%)

Chicken (14%)

Tuna (12%)

Sausage (12%)

Chicken and Bacon (12%)

Prawn Mayo (11%)

UK’S FAVOURITE THINGS TO EAT FOR LUNCH

Sandwich/Wrap (48%)

Soup (28%)

Jacket Potato (22%)

Salad (18%)

Beans on Toast (18%)

Fish and Chips (17%)

Pasta (16%)

Pasty (15%)

Leftovers from tea (10%)