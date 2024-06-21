Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new artisan bakery is set to open in Morecambe’s West End.

JP Bakery will be opening on Regent Road in Morecambe on July 1.

Pav Czwartnicki and his wife Joanna, 34, are joining forces to open the bakery, which will sell freshly baked bread from first thing in the morning.

Owner Pav, 32, who is a qualified chef, said: “The idea to open a bakery was born three years ago when I met my wife. You can’t buy proper home-made bread locally so we are opening a bakery where you can buy artisan bread.

Pav Czwartnicki and his wife Joanna who are opening a bakery in Morecambe.

"I will be making bread, bread rolls and pastries and we will also be doing cakes for occasions such as weddings and christenings.

"My wife will be making fresh fruit tarts with seasonal fruits of the month such as rhubarb, blueberries, cherries etc.

"I will also be making mince pies in the run up to Christmas.”

Pav moved to Morecambe in September 2017 and during the last lockdown he met his future wife Joanna who moved to Morecambe in April 2021.

The couple now have a two-year-old son also called Pav.

They are waiting for some electrical work to be done at the bakery and plan to open on July 1.

Pav said: “We will be the only bakery in Morecambe that sells artisan/home-made bread which is freshly baked every day, all day.

“In the morning I will be baking 50 loaves of bread and 100 bread rolls and when they run out I will bake some more.

"The bread is made with passion and a heart using all fresh products, nothing frozen.

"I will be making bread, pastries, croissants, danish pastries, baguettes, rolls and occasion cakes.

"My wife will be doing the small/mini cakes including fruit tarts.”

Pav who lives in Heysham, said: “It’s a new experience and it’s the kind that the town needs.

"Years ago there used to be bakers and butchers and other shops before supermarkets came along. There isn’t this type of shop in Morecambe until now.

"It’s the smell of freshly baked bread and the first thing you do in the morning is fancy a nice piece of bread with ham or cheese and just hearing that crunch of crusty bread when you take your first bite.