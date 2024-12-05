Apply now to be a trainee veg grower in Lancaster

Applications are open for the Lancaster District FarmStart training programme, run by a local vegetable producer.

This hands-on 34-week programme is aimed at residents of north Lancashire who would like to play an active role in setting up new food growing enterprises around the district.

LESS is a local social enterprise that promotes a fair, healthy, and resilient food system across the Lancaster district. The Plot and FarmStart project is now seeking applications from people interested in growing food for a living.

They are on the lookout for a passionate and dedicated group of local trainee FarmStarters to become part of the team at The Plot, a market garden situated at Old Holly Farm in Cabus and White Lund in Morecambe, for the entire 2025 growing season.

Old Holly Farm at Cabus.

The Plot is committed to growing certified organic vegetables, herbs, and fruits while also pioneering new approaches to support small-scale food producers throughout the north Lancashire region.

The FarmStart programme is designed to empower new food producers by offering training in horticultural skills and business development, as well as facilitating access to markets, sales opportunities, land, infrastructure, and networks that are essential for building successful food-growing businesses.

Ellen Pearce, coordinator for The Plot, said: “We know that lots of residents and local businesses would like to buy more local food. This project is part of a wider strategy to increase the amount of fruit and vegetables grown in the district and to enable us to feed our local communities.”

Dionysios (Dennis) Touliatos, grower and FarmStart trainer, said: “Over the course of the year, you’ll gain practical experience two days a week, covering everything from propagation and harvesting to the principles of agroecology, while developing the essential skills needed to run a successful small-scale farm. This is your chance to build a career that makes a difference and join a vibrant, supportive local food community!"

For more information, go online at https://foodfutures.org.uk/suppliers/the-plot-at-old-holly-farm/

The deadline for applications is by 10am on Tuesday January 21.

Interviews will take place on Friday January 24.

The Plot and FarmStart programme is run by LESS (Lancaster District) CIC and is undertaken as part of the FoodFutures partnership to deliver on the local ten-year Community Food Strategy developed in 2021.

Information about The Plot is available online at www.the-plot.uk