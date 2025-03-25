Aldi has announced its hotly anticipated 2025 hot cross bun range...

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having promised to ensure that they’re raisin the bar this Easter, the supermarket chain Aldi has finally revealed its range of hot cross buns ahead of Easter, with the much-anticipated range including everything from a Nutoka-flavoured delight to a retro Rhubarb and Custard treat, with prices starting from just 18p a bun.

Aldi's new range of hot cross buns | Aldi

What’s in the new range?

A twist on a classic British sweet staple, the Village Bakery Rhubarb and Custard Hot Cross Buns are packed full of candied rhubarb pieces and white chocolate chips, making these nostalgic treats taste like a familiar retro sweet Brits know and love.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Back by popular demand, the Village Bakery Nutoka Hot Cross Buns are flavoured to taste like the Aldi fan favourite chocolate hazelnut spread.

Making dreams crumb true, the Specially Selected Banoffee Hot Cross Buns are inspired by a classic British dessert and packed with delicious caramel fudge pieces and enriched with hints of banana.

With a new improved recipe, the Specially Selected Raspberry and White Chocolate Hot Cross Buns boast chunks of creamy white chocolate and raspberries.

Chocoholics can also grab the Specially Selected Chocolate Brioche Hot Cross Buns which are crafted with brioche-style dough and chocolate chips for a French-inspired bun perfect for the ultimate afternoon pick-me-up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coming in hot this Easter are the Specially Selected Fruited Brioche Hot Cross Buns, which are simple, sweet and packed with scrumptious mixed fruit married with the deliciously dense classic brioche texture.

For those who love a classic, the multi-award-winning Specially Selected Luxury Fruited Hot Cross Buns are packed with sultanas, currants, and mixed peel.

Finally, for the most affordable option on the market, the beloved Village Bakery Fruited Hot Cross Buns are just 18p a bun.