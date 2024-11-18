Aldi recalls Let's Party vegetable bao buns in allergy alert as they contain sesame and duck meat
The discount supermarket has issued an alert over its Let’s Party Vegetable Bao Buns because they contain sesame and duck meat which is not mentioned on the label. This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to sesame - as well as being a no-no for vegetarians.
Aldi says it is due to an ‘error’ by its supplier, but has not explained whether it is a packaging error or a recipe error in the factory.
It said: “Our supplier is recalling Let’s Party Vegetable Bao Buns due to an error meaning some products contain an undeclared allergen (sesame) as well as duck meat which is not listed on the packaging. Customers are asked to return this product to their nearest store, where a full refund will be given.
“We apologise that this product did not meet our normal high standards and thank you for your co-operation.”
The Food Standards Agency has also issued a recall notice.
The only affected product mentioned in the recall is Let’s Party Vegetable Bao Buns, which come in an eight-pack, and it covers all best-before dates.
