What’s more, Aldi is also launching a new limited edition pink labelled prosecco for lovers and friends alike for just £4.99!

Supermarket Aldi is popping the cork on romantic celebrations this Valentine’s Day, with its NEW limited edition, pink labelled Costellore Prosecco Vino Frizzante (£4.99, 75cl).

Offering notes of lemon, grapefruit, and peach, with hints of melon on the finish, this Italian sparkler is also vegan-friendly. What’s more, costing less than £5 a bottle, it means star-crossed lovers can enjoy an evening of indulgence without pulling on the purse strings.

Specially Selected Fleurs D'eau Rosé (£7.49, 75cl).

But Aldi’s specially curated range of bubbles for lovers doesn’t stop there. Whether it’s a romantic night in with a bottle of Prosecco or a pre-dinner glass of Champagne, there’s something for everyone - even Cupid would approve!

Organic Prosecco Rosé (£7.99, 75cl)

An elegant fizz that is both fun and bubbly, it offers a delicious off-dry cherry finish that will leave lovers on cloud wine – with sales up 166% thanks to the show, shoppers better be quick!

Aldi’s limited edition Costellore Prosecco Vino Frizzant.

Celebrating with friends this Galentine’s day? Rose-ing up to the challenge is this fruity pale pink fizz with attractive aromas of red and white fruits and sweet candy notes. With a pleasingly fruity palate supported by elegant bubbles, it’s a crowd-pleaser any group of friends will fall in love with.

Veuve Monsigny Champagne (£14.99, 75cl)

Spread the love this Valentine’s Day with this elegant Champagne. Deliciously seductive with toasty brioche notes, this well-balanced Champagne recently beat a Champagne costing more than double in a blind taste test[3]. Certain to add a touch of je ne sais quoi to romantic celebrations.