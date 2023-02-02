Ahh...l’amour! HelloFresh unveils its romantic dine in menu for two just in time for Valentine’s Day

HelloFresh, is delivering a love at first bite two-course premium recipe dine-in meal to celebrate Cupid’s holiday

Reach your lover's heart through their senses and spoil them with delectable dishes from HelloFresh including a succulent Premium Herb Crusted Salmon Fillet with oozing extra special Cheesy Dauphinoise potatoes followed by a mouth-watering, indulgent Salted Caramel and Pecan Nut Chocolate Pot Dessert – utterly scrumptious.

With over one third of Brits looking to celebrate Valentine’s Day at home this year*cherish the occasion by treating yourself and your beloved to a home cooked meal featuring everything you need to enjoy a romantic evening without breaking the bank. All dishes arrive pre-portioned with easy-to-follow stress-free cooking instructions, allowing more quality time to spend with your loved one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Home chefs can also impress with the Premium Plus menu which includes a sumptuous Fillet Steak and Tomatey Prawns with Potatoes, zesty Parsley Butter and Salad, priced at £9.99pp.

HelloFresh, is delivering a love at first bite two-course premium recipe dine-in meal to celebrate Cupid’s holiday

Senior Recipe Development Manager at HelloFresh, Mimi Morley, said: “With Valentine’s Day being one of the busiest times of the year for restaurants, securing a table can be tricky. Coupled with the fact that many of us are feeling the financial pinch, we wanted to curate a bespoke menu for our HelloFresh customers who are loved-up and looking to cherish the day on an affordable budget. However, or whoever you’re planning to spend the most romantic day of the year with, you can create a restaurant quality, romantic premium feast, without compromising on quality, all from the comfort of your own home.