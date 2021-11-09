A north west man claims to be collecting a chip from every single Wetherspoons across the UK
A man claims to be collecting a chip from every single Wetherspoons across the UK - and keeps them in a labelled trading cards collection book.
Boris Bennett, 35, started to collect chips around a month ago while on a meal out at his local.
The self-employed carpenter stores a labelled chip sample from each Spoons he has visited in clear plastic pockets in a folder.
The pub chain’s super-fan currently has nine chips in his collection but plans to expand his collection by visiting all 925 pubs, he claims.
Boris, from Bury, Greater Manchester, said: "It was a spontaneous decision to start collecting the chips.
The Spoons super-fan said the first chip he collected was from The Robert Shaw in Westhoughton, Greater Manchester.
He said he preserves the chips he collects in a layer of Vaseline to create a barrier which stops them from smelling or going bad.
Boris said: "I don't have a plan for the collection when I'm finished yet - but I do know I'd like to shake the hand of the owner of Wetherspoons, Tim Martin.
"If I get too tired to finish, I might potentially pass the baton onto a fellow chip enthusiast.
"I'm dedicated to Spoons chips because I believe Spoons is one of the pillars that holds up British society.
"I see it as my moral duty as an Englishman to enjoy food and a pint at Wetherspoons."
It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you. For unlimited access to our unrivalled local reporting, you can take out a subscription here and help support the work of our dedicated team of reporters.