African cuisine has a rich history, celebrating a diverse range of recipes, ingredients and cultures.

There are restaurants located across the UK that specialise in African cuisine including in areas such as London, Birmingham and Manchester.

Booking website DesignMyNight has shared the best and most popular African restaurants to visit in the UK.

1 . Akoko, London Akoko is a West African restaurant located in Fitzrovia. It serves up delicious African dishes including caviar-topped turbot and Gambian stew. | DesignMyNight Photo Sales

2 . Souk Medina, London Located in Covent Garden, Souk Medina is a beloved restaurant which serves up North African classics. | Google-Souk Photo Sales

3 . House of Habesha, Manchester House of Habesha in Manchester has an authentic and homely feel, serving up dishes from Eritrea. | DesignMyNight Photo Sales

4 . Chakalaka, Manchester Located in Manchester’s Northern Quarter, Chakalaka is a South African restaurant known for dishes such as bubbly show and chicken sosatie. | DesignMyNight Photo Sales