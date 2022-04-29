Many supermarkets have offers and deals in place to ease the pressure on your pounds and pence.

Journalist and wine writer Jane Clare of One Foot in the Grapes has pulled together some thoughts to help you.

Here’s 24 white, pink, red and sparkling wines you could pour with friends and family this weekend.

1. Tesco Tesco Finest Valdobbiadene Superiore 1.5 litres, £17. That's a whole lot of wine to celebrate, down from £19 for Clubcard holders. The deal lasts until May 23. Photo: Tesco Photo Sales

2. Booths La Vielle Ferme Blanc is £6.65, a saving of £2 at Booths until May 10. It's a good all rounder white from the Southern Rhône, at a good price. Photo: Facenda Photo Sales

3. Aldi Specially Selected Mimo Moutinho Alvarinho drops from £6.49 to £5.99 at Aldi. Fruity and floral, its grapes grow in Portugal, not far from the Atlantic Ocean. Photo: Aldi Photo Sales

4. Aldi Specially Selected Grüner Veltliner drops from £6.99 to £6.49 at Aldi. This is an Austrian grape variety, known for its pepper spice. Photo: Aldi Photo Sales