16 of the best restaurants in Lancaster you have to try in 2023 - rated by Google reviews

As we head into 2023, trying something new is at the top of the to-do list for many people.

If you’re not the type to have sky-diving, spelunking and bungee jumping on your list, you may simply want to try eating out somewhere different.

So to kick off the year, here are 16 of the highest-rated restaurants in Lancaster according to reviews on Google.

They all have a rating of at least 4.6 out of 5 or above from a minimum of 75 reviews.

In no particular order, here they are ...

1. 16 of the highest-rated restaurants in Lancaster

2. The Quarterhouse The Quarterhouse on Moor Lane has a rating of 4.7 out of 5 from 244 Google reviews

3. Casa Pepe Tapas Casa Pepe Tapas on Mary Street has a rating of 4.7 out of 5 from 194 Google reviews

4. Toll House Inn Toll House Inn on Penny Street has a rating of 4.6 out of 5 from 1,000 Google reviews