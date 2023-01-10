16 of the best restaurants in Lancaster you have to try in 2023 - rated by Google reviews
As we head into 2023, trying something new is at the top of the to-do list for many people.
By Jon Peake
2 hours ago
Updated 10th Jan 2023, 4:30pm
If you’re not the type to have sky-diving, spelunking and bungee jumping on your list, you may simply want to try eating out somewhere different.
So to kick off the year, here are 16 of the highest-rated restaurants in Lancaster according to reviews on Google.
They all have a rating of at least 4.6 out of 5 or above from a minimum of 75 reviews.
In no particular order, here they are ...
