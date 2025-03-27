Here at the Lancaster Guardian, we’ve put together a guide to 13 of our favourite eateries which we think would be great places to take your mum for a treat on her special day.
1. The Midland Hotel, Morecambe
The much revered, iconic art deco hotel offers a restaurant with beautiful views across Morecambe Bay. Indulge in delicious dining, where there is something for everyone. Tantalise those tastebuds with local produce, signature dishes and exciting specials too. Choose between drinks, lunch, dinner or famous afternoon tea menus to find the perfect dining experience for you. Photo: Osprey Communications
2. The Quarterhouse, Lancaster
Whoever you’re celebrating this Mother’s Day with, The Quarterhouse is the perfect place to make them feel special! The Moor Lane venue is extending its opening hours on March 30, and will be serving the usual delicious brunch menu alongside some food and cocktail specials! Photo: Google Street View
3. The Royal, Heysham
In the heart of Heysham village, The Royal is extremely popular with locals and visitors. Also perfect for a stroll afterwards to walk off your meal. Food is local, fresh and full of flavour using top quality seasonal produce from the best suppliers. You can also but a gift card to treat your mum to a future visit. Photo: Google Street View
4. The Toll House, Lancaster
Enjoy classic cuisine and a well stocked bar at this charming inn, plus a great choice of food with something for everyone. Treat your mum to a truly memorable experience with home-cooked food made from scratch by the in-house chefs, and modern boutique bedrooms if you fancy a real treat. Photo: Google Street View