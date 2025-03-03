British Pie Week: 10 of the best pubs for pies in the UK according to DesignMyNight

Holly Allton
By Holly Allton

Food and drink writer

Published 3rd Mar 2025, 12:19 BST
Updated 3rd Mar 2025, 12:20 BST

These are the best spots for a slice of pie 🥧

British Pie Week is set to take place from Monday March 3 until Sunday March 9, where we celebrate the best of traditional British pies.

Booking website DesignMyNight has picked out the best pubs across the UK to enjoy a delicious pie during British Pie Week.

Here are 10 of the best pubs for pie in the UK according to DesignMyNight.

The Old Joint Stock Pub & Theatre is known for its excellent range of pies, with flavours that include smoked ham to spicy chickpea, tomato and aubergine.

1. Old Joint Stock Pub & Theatre, Birmingham

The Old Joint Stock Pub & Theatre is known for its excellent range of pies, with flavours that include smoked ham to spicy chickpea, tomato and aubergine. | DesignMyNight

Birmingham’s The Shakespeare Summer is a speciality pie house. Many have recommended its chicken and mushroom pie.

2. The Shakespeare Summer Row, Birmingham

Birmingham’s The Shakespeare Summer is a speciality pie house. Many have recommended its chicken and mushroom pie. | DesignMyNight

The Old Wellington in Manchester is regarded as one of Manchester’s most beautiful pubs. Amongst the beauty, it also serves up a delicious selection of pies.

3. The Old Wellington, Manchester

The Old Wellington in Manchester is regarded as one of Manchester’s most beautiful pubs. Amongst the beauty, it also serves up a delicious selection of pies. | DesignMyNight

Sam’s Chop House is a Victorian pub that serves up traditional British classics, including a fantastic selection of pies.

4. Sam’s Chop House, Manchester

Sam’s Chop House is a Victorian pub that serves up traditional British classics, including a fantastic selection of pies. | DesignMyNight

