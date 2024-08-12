The North West of England is a region in England which is home to counties such as Cheshire, Cumbria, Greater Manchester, Lancashire, and Merseyside.
JD Wetherspoon locations are dotted across the region of the North West, which have historical stories and individuals behind them.
Here we learn about 10 historical Wetherspoons pubs in the North West.
1. The Albert and The Lion, Blackpool
The Albert and The Lion is Blackpool gets its name from a best-selling comic monologue written in 1932 by Marriott Edgar. The monologue which was recorded by Stanley Holloway references this particular site, which was formerly a Woolworths store. | Google Maps
2. The Layton Rakes, Blackpool
The Layton Rakes in Blackpool is named after the Layton village, which was the original name of the area the venue is located in. The location was connected to the sea via a ‘rake’, which is a Scandinavian word for path. The Wetherspoons pub was formerly known as Whitehead’s Fish and Oyster Warehouse as well as other businesses from the late 19th century. | The Layton Rakes-Google
3. The Boot Inn, Burnley
The Boot Inn located in Burnley is a Grade II listed building, which was designed by Blackpool architect H Thompson in 1911. The venue was originally a small farmhouse before being converted into a public house as early as the 18th century. | Google Maps
4. The Wallace Hartley, Colne
The Wallace Hartley is named after a violin player from Colne, who went on to become the bandmaster who continued to lead the band during the tragedy of the Titanic sinking in 1912. His body was recovered two weeks after the disaster and brought back to his home town of Colne. | Google Maps
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.