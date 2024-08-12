10 historical Wetherspoons pubs in the North West and the fascinating stories behind them

Holly Allton
By Holly Allton

Published 12th Aug 2024, 15:34 GMT

Spoons’ pubs across the region have a rich history you might not know about 🍺

The North West of England is a region in England which is home to counties such as Cheshire, Cumbria, Greater Manchester, Lancashire, and Merseyside. 

JD Wetherspoon locations are dotted across the region of the North West, which have historical stories and individuals behind them. 

Here we learn about 10 historical Wetherspoons pubs in the North West.

The Albert and The Lion is Blackpool gets its name from a best-selling comic monologue written in 1932 by Marriott Edgar. The monologue which was recorded by Stanley Holloway references this particular site, which was formerly a Woolworths store.

1. The Albert and The Lion, Blackpool

The Layton Rakes in Blackpool is named after the Layton village, which was the original name of the area the venue is located in. The location was connected to the sea via a ‘rake’, which is a Scandinavian word for path. The Wetherspoons pub was formerly known as Whitehead’s Fish and Oyster Warehouse as well as other businesses from the late 19th century.

2. The Layton Rakes, Blackpool

The Boot Inn located in Burnley is a Grade II listed building, which was designed by Blackpool architect H Thompson in 1911. The venue was originally a small farmhouse before being converted into a public house as early as the 18th century.

3. The Boot Inn, Burnley

The Wallace Hartley is named after a violin player from Colne, who went on to become the bandmaster who continued to lead the band during the tragedy of the Titanic sinking in 1912. His body was recovered two weeks after the disaster and brought back to his home town of Colne.

4. The Wallace Hartley, Colne

