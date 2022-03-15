Mothering Sunday falls on March 27 this year.

10 top places in Lancaster to treat your mum to a meal on Mother's Day

Many restaurants and pubs in the Lancaster and Morecambe district will be offering a special menu for Mother’s Day which falls on March 27 this year.

By Debbie Butler
Tuesday, 15th March 2022, 3:45 pm

Here at the Lancaster Guardian, we’ve put together a guide to 10 of our favourite eateries which we think would be great places to take your mum on her special day.

1. The Midland Hotel, Morecambe

The much revered, iconic art deco hotel offers a restaurant with beautiful views across Morecambe Bay and fine dining.

Photo: Osprey Communications

2. The Royal, Heysham

In the heart of Heysham village, The Royal is extremely popular with locals and visitors. Also perfect for a stroll afterwards to walk off your meal.

Photo: Google Street View

3. Crown Bar & Bistro, Morecambe

A special Mother's Day menu is on offer at this cosy gastro pub with a good selection of starters, mains and desserts - plus plenty of gluten free options.

Photo: Google Street View

4. The Lunesdale Arms at Tunstall

Expect great food and tasteful decor at this beautiful Lune valley pub just three miles from Kirkby Lonsdale. Great if your mum likes a run out in the car.

Photo: Google Street View

