Fifties weekend in Morecambe

Get ready to jump and jive this weekend in Morecambe at the 50s Jukebox Jive event.

For the first time the event is over three days, starting at The Headway Hotel on Friday, August 24, and Saturday, August 25, and moving to The Platform and the Park Hotel on Sunday.

The Moonlight Trio and CJ with DJs Steve, Tommy and Ty will be at The Headway on Friday.

Then on Saturday Memphis Cruisers and Katie Mustang will be performing between 12pm and 5pm.

From 7pm until late The Jive Romeros and Buddy Holly tribute will be performing along with DJs Steve, Tommy and Ty.

On Sunday at The Platform from 12pm until 5pm will be The Discoveries and CJ and 7pm until late, Jukebox Jive and After Show Hop.

Reserve early bird tickets by calling 07771 692626.