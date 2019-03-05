North west charity backs week-long campaign to encourage more LGBTQ+ people to foster or adopt children

A north west charity is backing a week-long campaign to find families for vulnerable children.

Caritas Care is supporting LGBTQ+ Fostering and Adoption Week this week. The theme of this year’s national awareness week, led by New Family Social, is ‘7 Days to Love’.

Hollyoaks star Ross Adams is backing LGBTQ+ Fostering and Adoption Week

During the week, Caritas Care will be sharing stories from same sex couples, and the campaign is backed by Hollyoaks actor Ross Adams, who plays gay character Scott Drinkwell.

Susan Swarbrick, Director of Children’s Services at Caritas Care, said: “We hope this week-long focus will help to put the spotlight on the possibilities available to same sex couples looking for their own forever family.

“We want to encourage more LGBT+ people to explore their parenting options, and talk to people who can guide them through the process.

“We could like to thank our foster carers and adopters for sharing their stories with everyone, and to Hollyoaks actor Ross Adams for his continued support.”

Ross has given his time to the charity to record stories from the LGBT community, which have been filmed and will be shared throughout the week on social media.

Caritas Care, which supports carers across the North West from offices in Blackpool and Preston, is always looking for families from a range of backgrounds to provide children with loving and stable homes.

Susan says their main focus is the stability of your relationship – not your sexual orientation or gender identity.

For more information call 0800 652 6955 or email info@caritascare.org.uk