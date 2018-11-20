A Lancaster lad makes winning a green beret a family affair

A SON has followed in his father’s footsteps to become a Royal Marine Commando.

Luke Croasdale, 26, made it through the gruelling Reserve Forces Commando Course earlier this month, one of only nine to complete the course, out of 41 recruits who began the training.

Luke, from Lancaster, was presented with his coveted Green Beret by his dad, Royal Marine Mark Croasdale, 53, as he completed his final 30-mile march across Dartmoor.

“I’m extremely proud to be part of this one-off moment for Luke,” said Mark, who is a Corporal at Royal Marines Reserve (RMR) Merseyside. “It was great to be there and be such a big part of it.”

Luke, who works in ground maintenance during his day job, said: “As I crossed the finish line Dad said to take my cap comforter off and handed me my Green Beret. He said to put it on as I’ve worked hard and deserved it.

“I’m proud and happy to have finally passed and I’m looking forward to what the future brings and what else I can achieve in the Royal Marines Reserve.”

Luke’s father previously served in the regular Marines, joining in 1981 and serving in the Falklands, Northern Ireland and Iraq. After leaving the regulars he continued his service with RMR Merseyside.

The Reserve Forces Commando Course is a two-week test, the culmination of 15 months of hard work and dedication to earn the Green Beret in the reserve forces.

The longest and hardest of all the UK reserve forces training, the fortnight consists of a five-day field exercise, a 12-mile “Yomp” or weighted march with 70lbs, followed by the same four Commando tests endured by their regular counterparts.

The Commando tests are:

- An endurance course consisting of two-miles cross country with obstacles, followed by a four-mile run back to camp with a marksmanship test at the end – all to be completed in 73 minutes.

- The nine-mile speed march where trainees run as a body of men and carry 21lbs and a rifle – to be completed in 90 minutes.

- The Tarzan assault course which is a mixture of the high-rope assault course and bottom field assault course – to be completed in 13 minutes.

- The infamous 30-mile march across Dartmoor in eight hours carrying all their kit and safety stores for the day.