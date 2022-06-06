Were you at Morecambe’s Big Jubilee Lunch? Can you spot yourself in our pictures?

More than 5,000 people sat down to lunch at the event as part of the Big Jubilee Lunch celebrations in honour of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, with thousands more turning up to enjoy the proceedings.
Hundreds of tables spanned along at least 2.5km of the seafront, and here you can see a selection of photos our photographer Martin Bostock snapped of families enjoying the day.
1. Ready to party
Annabelle and Oliver Doolan.
2. Cutting the cake
The Lord Lieutenant cuts the celebratory cake at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee record-breaking picnic attempt along Morecambe Promenade.
3. Three cheers!
The Turnbull family.
4. All decked out
Freya Bartlett and Isla Markin.
