Were you at Morecambe’s Big Jubilee Lunch? Can you spot yourself in our pictures?

The people of Morecambe and the surrounding area made history on Sunday by taking part in the longest Big Jubilee Lunch in the UK.

By Gayle Rouncivell
Monday, 6th June 2022, 11:05 am
Updated Monday, 6th June 2022, 11:20 am

More than 5,000 people sat down to lunch at the event as part of the Big Jubilee Lunch celebrations in honour of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, with thousands more turning up to enjoy the proceedings.

Hundreds of tables spanned along at least 2.5km of the seafront, and here you can see a selection of photos our photographer Martin Bostock snapped of families enjoying the day.

1. Ready to party

Annabelle and Oliver Doolan.

Photo: Martin Bostock Photography 07717

2. Cutting the cake

The Lord Lieutenant cuts the celebratory cake at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee record-breaking picnic attempt along Morecambe Promenade.

Photo: Martin Bostock Photography 07717

3. Three cheers!

The Turnbull family.

Photo: Martin Bostock Photography 07717

4. All decked out

Freya Bartlett and Isla Markin.

Photo: Martin Bostock Photography 07717

