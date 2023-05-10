News you can trust since 1837
Ukrainian pop-up cafe kicks off Eurovision celebrations in Lancaster

A pop-up cafe serving Ukrainian dishes will launch on Saturday May 13 at the Gregson Arts and Community Centre in Lancaster.

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 10th May 2023, 10:38 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th May 2023, 10:42 BST

Opening at 1pm, a variety of Ukrainian savoury and sweet foods will be available throughout the afternoon and evening up to 9pm in the cafe-bar area in the centre.

The pop-up cafe is led by Ukrainian nationals, with support from the Gregson CEO Charles Tyrer and the Gregson community, with additional support from Lancaster City Council.

If the cafe proves popular, it is hoped more dates will be arranged in the near future.

The events will lead up to a Eurovision watch-along in the evening.The events will lead up to a Eurovision watch-along in the evening.
The events will lead up to a Eurovision watch-along in the evening.
The Gregson will also host Ukraine Day on May 13, a free event which will feature Ukrainian music, open mic opportunities, and activities for children and families in the Ukrainian community, local people and Eurovision fans.

The event will culminate in a Eurovision Song Contest watch party, which will begin at 8pm.

You can take along food to share, and the bar will open from 8pm.

