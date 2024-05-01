Folding Chair 2 Pack - Disney Alice in Wonderland Print. £30

From bakeware to tableware and homeware all featuring the new Alice in Wonderland design with iconic characters and motif, Disney fans can get their hands on the collection in selected stores and online for as little as £2.

For those looking to host a fun tea party, the side plates, bowls, and bakeware including super cute cake tins, utensils and rolling pins have great reviews from shoppers and transport you to wonderland!

It’s not just bakeware and cookware though, if you’re looking to add a touch of Disney magic to your home, find cushions, bedding, Cheshire Cat planters and more from the Alice in Wonderland collection too.

3D Chesire Cat planter, £12.

Shoppers are loving the cute collection rating products including the Scalloped Coaster 5 stars for being ‘useful but also adds a bit of fun’.