A Morecambe resident will enjoy two parties to celebrate turning 100 next week.

Irene Sawyer was born on September 23 1924 in Birmingham to Elsie and William Davies.

She was one of two siblings – her older brother Frank having passed away in 1996.

Irene left school at the age of 14, working in various offices until World War Two broke out.

Irene Sawyer pictured in 2002.

She met her future husband Bill – who was in the army – through a penfriend and the pair wrote to each other while Bill was serving during the war.

They married in Birmingham on December 9 1944 at the age of 20.

Bill grew up in Schola Green Lane, Morecambe, and the couple initially lived with Bill's family until they bought their own home in Beaumont Street, Lancaster.

The couple later moved back to Morecambe in the 1980s.

Irene and Bill Sawyer pictured on their wedding day on December 9 1944.

Irene worked for many years at Nairn's (formerly Williamson's) lino factory in Lancaster until retiring at 60.

Although Irene and Bill had no children of their own, they were very close to Frank's children and thought of their two nephews and two nieces as their own.

Sadly, Bill passed away in July 1982, and Irene moved into Queen Elizabeth Court in Morecambe in 2006.

She remains as independent as possible and also likes to pamper herself by having regular hair and nail appointments.

The home will be having a party for Irene on Monday, and she will also enjoy a separate celebration on Sunday, when around 30 family members will be visiting from Birmingham.

Irene will also be presented with a birthday card from the King to mark her big day.