Summer beach party in Morecambe will raise funds for Team Reece

The Brewhouse Beach Party will take place on Saturday June 18 from 4pm, with all proceeds going to Team Reece.

Reece passed away in January 2019 at the age of 13 following a battle against brain cancer.

Before he died he set up Team Reece, to help other youngsters going through a similar journey, and the charity has carried on in his memory.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event will raise money for Team Reece.

This will be the first ever Brewhouse at Cross Bay Beach Party, and will see the site decorated like a Hawaiian luau, with DJs Dave Holt, Summer Jenkins, Emma Charles and Matthew Blane taking turns on the stage.

A limited number of tickets are available priced at £10 each, and wristbands will be needed for entry to the venue.

You can contact any of the DJs or Jenna Holt on Facebook to buy a ticket.