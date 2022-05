During term time it will be open on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays before opening every day during the school holidays.

Wristbands can only be purchased from the kiosk in Happy Mount Park which opens at 9.30am.

The time slots this year are as follows:

Happy Mount Park's Splash Park opens today, Friday.

10.15am-11.15am

11.30am-12.30pm

12.45pm-1.45pm

2pm-3pm

3.15pm-4.15pm

4.30pm-5.30pm

Entry to the Splash Park costs £1 per person (including adults) for one session.