Special celebration for former Lancaster headteacher who turns 101

A Lancaster woman who taught generations of children celebrates her 101st birthday on February 22.
By Louise Bryning
Published 15th Feb 2024, 15:42 GMT
Updated 15th Feb 2024, 15:42 GMT
Dorothy Margaret Round – known as Peggy – was born in Heysham in 1923 where her dad was a policeman.

When the Buck Ruxton murders took place in 1935, the Rounds were sharing a house in Morecambe with the policeman leading the enquiries and Peggy remembers a lot of police officers coming and going from the house.

Education began young for Peggy as her mother taught her how to read so she was well ahead of other pupils when she started at St Mary’s RC Primary School in Morecambe.

Peggy Round reaches 101 on February 22.Peggy Round reaches 101 on February 22.
Peggy Round reaches 101 on February 22.

Later, Peggy decided to be a teacher herself so trained in Cheltenham during World War Two.

Her first job was at St Joseph’s RC Primary School in Skerton. Eventually, she would become a headteacher twice, including at Our Lady of Lourdes RC Primary School in Carnforth.

Peggy also spent about 11 years teaching in Kirkby, where many Liverpudlians moved after the war. At one point, she was the only qualified teacher at the school and responsible for 400 infants.

When Peggy’s father became ill with cancer she helped her mum to care for him until he died. She also looked after her mum who lived until she was 90.

Peggy celebrated her century last year with a tea party for family and friends which she still talks about to this day so the event will be repeated for her 101st birthday on February 22.

Recently, she enjoyed her first trip out of her home for three years when she was taken for a meal at The Inn at Whitewell.

