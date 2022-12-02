Santa to pay a visit as Christmas cheer well under way in Lancaster's Marketgate Shopping Centre

The centre is hosting a variety of fun, family friendly festive activities to help get shoppers in the Christmas spirit this December.

Children have the opportunity to write to Santa himself, with a direct postbox having been installed in the centre.

Youngsters can send their Christmas wishes to Father Christmas, and receive a personal response from the main man, with the postbox open until December 19; after this date no further letters will be accepted.

The Giving Box in Marketgate Shopping Centre.

Father Christmas himself will then be making an appearance in the centre in the three weeks leading up to Christmas, on December 3, 10, 17 and 18, from 11am to 4pm.

Children are invited down to the centre to meet Santa, where they will be able to tell him their Christmas wishes in person.

On December 10, Santa’s visit will include a quiet hour from between 3-4pm, specifically for children diagnosed with autism.

Parents and carers are strongly advised to message the centre directly using Facebook Messenger to book their slot to avoid any disappointment.

For those who can’t attend, the centre will be running a social festive hamper competition, giving shoppers the chance to win a treat for the whole family on Christmas Day. The competition will be running until December 10.

This year more than ever, it’s imperative that everybody has a happy and healthy Christmas.

That’s why Marketgate has installed a Giving Box, located outside Primark, which is receiving donations for family charity Father’s House.

The box is installed in the centre until December 16, and shoppers are able to donate non-perishable food and confectionary to go to families in need this year.

Sarah Harrison, who is the centre manager for Marketgate Shopping Centre, said: “We are thrilled to share all of the Christmas events and competitions with the local community; we are especially looking forward to working with Father’s House to provide donations to those in need.”