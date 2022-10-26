Prince’s Trust team gives supported housing project in Morecambe a makeover

The team have been improving the rear yard of the venue after deciding to give the charity a brand new colourful perspective to help other people feel more positive and put a smile on their face when they are going through a crisis.

The project included a lot of planning and designing, which then led to them painting their designs onto the walls, showing off their talents and skills.

The young people that make up Team 60 at Morecambe Fire Station came up with a lot of ideas and designs until they decided to do a simple rainbow around the walls, along with a wall with a beach design.

The Prince's Trust team with Rob Mee from No Labelz (second left) at the handover ceremony.

The team learnt skills to take with them into the rest of their lives and possibly into their future careers once their 12-week programme has finished.

At the handing over ceremony the majority of the group wrote a speech and gave a brief description of their masterpieces.

Team member Sarah said: "Doing this project has helped me develop my communication and teamwork skills as well as my painting skills."

CEO and founder of No Labelz Rob Mee said: "How Brilliant to have a team of young people to embellish a project and work really really hard to support us to achieve a positive outcome."

Members of the Prince's Trust team work on the venue.

For more information about the Prince’s Trust contact Charlie Brown on 07900 268708 or go to their website at https://www.princes-trust.org.uk/