Pool party and paint rave among events to keep Lancaster and Morecambe teens entertained this summer

The events will include activities such as crafts, music, an inflatable pool party and DJ paint rave.

The events are aimed at young people aged 12 to 19, and food will be provided at them all.

Places are limited so early booking is advised.

One of the fun days is being held at Kanteena in Lancaster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The events are being held on the following dates at various different locations:

Thursday July 27: Regent Park in Morecambe - 11am to 3pm (music, crafts, games, activities)

Friday August 4: Salt Ayre Leisure Centre in Lancaster - 11am to 3pm (inflatable pool party and DJ)

Thursday August 10: Ryelands Park in Lancaster - Noon to 4pm (music, crafts, games, activities)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tuesday August 15: Kanteena in Lancaster - 1pm to 5pm (live music, DJ, paint rave games)