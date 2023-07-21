News you can trust since 1837
Pool party and paint rave among events to keep Lancaster and Morecambe teens entertained this summer

Lancaster City Council is holding a series of youth community days to help keep young people entertained through the school summer holidays.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 21st Jul 2023, 10:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jul 2023, 10:45 BST

The events will include activities such as crafts, music, an inflatable pool party and DJ paint rave.

The events are aimed at young people aged 12 to 19, and food will be provided at them all.

Places are limited so early booking is advised.

One of the fun days is being held at Kanteena in Lancaster.One of the fun days is being held at Kanteena in Lancaster.
One of the fun days is being held at Kanteena in Lancaster.
The events are being held on the following dates at various different locations:

Thursday July 27: Regent Park in Morecambe - 11am to 3pm (music, crafts, games, activities)

Friday August 4: Salt Ayre Leisure Centre in Lancaster - 11am to 3pm (inflatable pool party and DJ)

Thursday August 10: Ryelands Park in Lancaster - Noon to 4pm (music, crafts, games, activities)

Tuesday August 15: Kanteena in Lancaster - 1pm to 5pm (live music, DJ, paint rave games)

You can book the events online at https://www.lancaster.gov.uk/sport-and-leisure/haf-events

