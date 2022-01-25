Planning a wedding? Here’s what theme to choose based on your sign sign

m Mystic and astrologer Inbaal Honigman says: “People will generally pick a partner whose temperament they match with, and star signs have a significant role to play in that compatibility. Similarly, when it's time to book a wedding, star signs certainly play a part.”

Speaking with wedding experts at AYRE Event Solutions, mystic and astrologer Inbaal Honigman says: “People will generally pick a partner whose temperament they match with, and star signs have a significant role to play in that compatibility. Similarly, when it's time to book a wedding, star signs certainly play a part.”

With this in mind, wedding experts at AYRE Event Solutions analyse astrological birth charts to reveal 12 wedding themes inspired by the 12 zodiac signs:

Aquarius - January 20 to February 18

Ideal wedding flowers: Orchid

Incorporate birthstone into wedding styling: Amethyst

From aliens and space to advanced technology and sci-fi films, this sign loves everything to do with astronomy. Considering this, an Aquarius would suit an ‘In the Stars’ themed wedding. Think galaxy-inspired styling, alien accessories and unique special effects and laser lighting. A wedding like this would suit an industrial venue where couples can have creative control of the space, such as The Tetley in Leeds.

Mystic and astrologer Inbaal Honigman gives an example of how an Aquarian celebrity used astrology throughout their big day: “The recent wedding of Aquarian Paris Hilton to her Aquarian new husband was a quirky affair, with multiple custom changes and a start time of 11:11 am on 11/11. Why? Because Aquarians do things precisely as they wish and don't adhere to anyone else's expectations.”

Pisces - February 19 to March 20

Ideal wedding flowers: Water Lily

Incorporate birthstone into wedding styling: Aquamarine

With a love for anything ‘witchy’, such as tarot card reading, manifestation and crystals, the Pisces star sign would suit a ‘Coven’ themed wedding. A haunted-looking historical building in the countryside would make the perfect wedding venue for a Pisces, such as Mosborough Hall in Sheffield. To contribute to the ethereal feel, adding a dry-ice generator to the venue entrance will guarantee to wow guests.

Aries - March 21 to April 19

Ideal wedding flowers: Honeysuckle

Incorporate birthstone into wedding styling: Diamond

An Aries loves the glitz and glam and appreciates the luxurious things in life. From art deco wedding invitations to a 1920s dress code, an Aries would suit an ‘Old Hollywood’ themed wedding. With this in mind, a manor house wedding venue would help bring the theme to life, such as the Manor House in Huddersfield, alongside elegant venue lighting, such as chandeliers or streaming lights.

Taurus - April 20 to May 20

Ideal wedding flowers: Lily

Incorporate birthstone into wedding styling: Emerald

This star sign loves balance, a relaxed environment, and food. A ‘Foodie’ wedding would perfectly suit a Taurus. Think food trucks and an outdoor environment where friends and family can enjoy their time together in the outdoors - like a picnic! A Taurus might also favour an outdoor area with a marquee as their wedding venue. Adding festive wedding lighting to your marquee will help create a romantic and relaxed atmosphere to light up the outdoors.

Gemini - May 21 to June 20

Ideal wedding flowers: Lavender

Incorporate birthstone into wedding styling: Pearl

The Gemini star sign would suit a ‘Book’ themed wedding due to their love of reading,, adventure, and partying with friends. Inspired by the bride and grooms favourites stories, such as Harry Potter or Game of Thrones, this wedding would work in a castle-style venue. The happy couple could use a wedding audio system to read out extracts from their favourite books to contribute to the book theme or use subtle lighting fixtures around the venue to enhance the atmosphere.

Cancer - June 21 to July 22

Ideal wedding flowers: White Rose

Incorporate birthstone into wedding styling: Ruby

This star sign tends to be drawn towards the water and makes everything in their life look aesthetically pleasing. With this in mind, a Cancer would suit a ‘Beachy’ wedding. Think plenty of sand and water features, whether this means having a real beach wedding or incorporating sand and sun into your venue through texture and colour, such as using blue coloured streamers or confetti. In terms of the venue, what better than an actual beach! Or a venue near water, such as a restaurant in Cornwall.

Leo - July 23 to August 22

Ideal wedding flowers: Sunflower

Incorporate birthstone into wedding styling: Peridot

This star sign loves to be the centre of attention and everything about the showbiz and entertainment industry. With this in mind, a Leo would suit a ‘Red Carpet’ wedding. Think fake cameras, a red carpet, awards to hand out to guests, and a smoke machine to add to the drama. A city-centre hotel wedding venue would be the perfect match for a red carpet-themed wedding, such as The Queens Hotel in Leeds.

Virgo - August 23 to September 22

Ideal wedding flowers: Chrysanthemum

Incorporate birthstone into wedding styling: Sapphire

A Virgo is the Marie Kondo of star signs, as they love to keep everything in their life organised and clean. With this in mind, a Virgo would suit a ‘Minimalist’ wedding that includes elegant and classic styling. This wedding would consist of a simple dress, simple styling, and simple food! Following this, a minimalist wedding would suit a modern venue with a ‘bare bones’ aesthetic. Considering the wedding theme is minimalistic, adding background music throughout the day will help the venue come to life.

Libra - September 23 to October 22

Ideal wedding flowers: Rose

Incorporate birthstone into wedding styling: Opal

This star sign puts everything into a relationship and gets swept away by the idea of a fairytale relationship. With this in mind, what’s more fitting than a ‘Disney’ themed wedding. To pull off an authentic Disney experience, this type of wedding would suit a castle-style venue. Incorporating spark effects into your first dance makes for a safe and breathtaking effect, and will add to the fairytale theme.

Astrology expert, Inbaal, comments on a Libran celebrity wedding: “Last summer, Libran Gwen Stefani married Gemini Blake Shelton in a Country Chic wedding. Carson Daly, who officiated, described the marriage on American Today show: “It was as elegant and refined and cool as Gwen is, and it was as country and down-home and fun as Blake is” Libras are elegant, Geminis are fun. What else could it have been?"

Scorpio - October 23 to November 21

Ideal wedding flowers: Dark Red Geranium

Incorporate birthstone into wedding styling: Topaz

Scorpios love meditating, being in their own headspace, and feeling ‘zen’. Considering this, a Scorpio would suit a ‘Zen’ themed wedding. Think of a soothing wedding playlist, calm colours and an intimate setting, such as a country house with open green areas.

Sagittarius - November 22 to December 21

Ideal wedding flowers: Carnation

Incorporate birthstone into wedding styling: Tanzanite

A Sagittarius would suit a ‘Destination’ themed wedding due to having a love for pets and travelling. Think table names based on your favourite places to visit, references to animal print, and a photobooth enabling you to change the background to your dream holiday destination. Utlising coloured LED lighting and a surround sound audio system in the venue, the happy couple could really bring the safari vibes to their big day!

Capricorn - December 22 to January 19

Ideal wedding flowers: Pansy

Incorporate birthstone into wedding styling: Garnet

This star sign likes to take control and be a leader in most situations, often loving to receive a ‘pat in the back’. Considering this, a ‘Sports Day’ themed wedding could work well for a Capricorn. A local sports club, like a cricket club with an idyllic setting or a hotel with an onsite golf course, could make for the perfect wedding venue. With sports competitions running throughout the day, a Capricorn could consider adding staging for a host to announce games and scores or even house a big screen to stream any live sport as part of their entertainment.

Managing director of AYRE Event Solutions, Chris Ayre, commented on the insight: "With astrology and star signs gaining more traction during the pandemic, it's interesting to see how this has filtered through into weddings.