Petition calls for safer crossing for schoolchildren on busy Morecambe road
Two parents have started a petition to Lancashire County Council for a safer crossing place for schoolchildren in Bare Lane.
They say that the current crossing point is inadequate as it isn’t visible, doesn’t slow traffic and is often blocked by vehicles.
So far the petition is halfway to its target of 250 signatures and the pair say they have significant support from parents of children at Torrisholme and Great Wood primary schools.
Anita Lynch, one of the authors, said “My ten-year-old daughter would like to walk to and from school by herself but I’m concerned that she would be injured when crossing Bare Lane.
"It is a 30mph road and drivers often speed. I’ve seen children and even parents with prams go into the road and then rush back to the pavement to avoid being hit.”
The other author, James Sommerville, said: “We’re asking Lancashire County Council to put a zebra crossing or a school crossing patrol service in place, like they have done for other primary schools in Morecambe.
"This would keep children safe and help drivers by encouraging pedestrians to cross at a single place.”
The pair believe a permanent crossing would also benefit elderly and disabled residents, of which there are a higher than average number in Bare and Torrisholme.
Anita and James are inviting anyone who shares their concerns about road danger at this location to sign the petition here.
The petition will be delivered to Lancashire County Council before Christmas.