Oldest member of Lancaster five generations family passes away peacefully at age of 94

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 21st Aug 2025, 16:04 BST
Great Great Grandma Joyce Porter pictured with the newest member of the family Remi-Mae Railton last October. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttardplaceholder image
Great Great Grandma Joyce Porter pictured with the newest member of the family Remi-Mae Railton last October. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
A great great grandma who was among family members welcoming the fifth generation of females to a Lancaster family has passed away at the age of 94.

Joyce Porter was pictured in the Lancaster Guardian last year after her great grandaughter Amber Railton gave birth to Remi-Mae, the youngest of five generations of women in the family.

Joyce, of Glasson Dock, was born on October 26 1930 and passed away peacefully in her sleep on August 15.

She leaves daughters Jackie and Bev, son-in-laws Phil and Paul, four grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and one great great grandaughter.

Her funeral will be held at Beetham on September 2 at 2pm.

