Mum's fight to help young people in Lancaster district affected by suicide continues with abseil down Liverpool Cathedral

Michael Towers was just 23 when he died by suicide on May 19 2014, and his mum Jo is continuing her fight to raise awareness of the support that is available to help young people in a similar situation.

Just hours earlier, trainee chartered accountant Michael had returned home to Warton, near Lancaster, from a trip of a lifetime to the United States with three friends.

His sudden death devastated his parents Jo and Chris and older brother David.

Ged Flynn, CEO of Papyrus, with Jo Towers.

And at the time they were unaware of any support for families facing such circumstances.

However, shortly after Michael passed away, Jo discovered Papyrus, a charity set up to support both young people who may be considering suicide, and also the families of young suicide victims.

Since then Jo has been helping to raise awareness of Papyrus, taking part in their Hope Walk to raise funds for the charity.

Last year, to mark what would have been Michael's 30th birthday in February 2021, and also the anniversary of his passing on May 19, Jo undertook a tandem skydive to raise more funds for Papyrus, as well as to further highlight the charity's vital work.

Michael Towers.

And this year Jo set herself a new challenge - to abseil down Liverpool Cathedral.

Jo completed the abseil on Saturday, and has raised more than £800 for Papyrus in the process.

Suicide is the biggest killer of young people under the age of 35 in the UK.

In 2018 more than 1,800 young people took their own lives. Papyrus provides confidential support and advice to young people struggling with thoughts of suicide, and anyone worried about a young person through their helpline, HOPELINEUK 0800 068 41 41.

Jo Towers abseils off Liverpool Cathedral for Papyrus.

Every £5 raised can help pay for a lifesaving contact to HOPELINEUK.

"If we had known about Papyrus, we could have contacted them and been able to get some help for our son,” Jo said.

"We do not want other young people to suffer in silence, but to get the help they need."

You can donate to the cause on Jo's fundraising page here.

