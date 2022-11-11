Outgoing group scout leader Andrew Blenkinship and district chairman Tony Andrews presented the awards to several volunteer leaders at the meeting on September 24, which also incorporated a fun day.

Andrew also presented ex-leaders and committee members with thank you vouchers and flowers for their commitment and service to the group over many years, before handing over to the new group leader Alex James.

The group planted a rowan tree in the grounds of the headquarters in Michaelson Avenue as part of the Queen’s Green Canopy initiative, to commemorate her Platinum Jubilee and also, as Patron of Scouting, to mark her passing.

16th Morecambe Scouts at their tree planting.

Following this there was opportunity for the young people to use the inflatable bungee run and obstacle course, make s’mores, do soft archery and tomahawk throwing. The group also provided free light refreshments.

The group has around 125 young people and 18 volunteer leaders and the headquarters is used for sessions every night.

They provide young people with amazing adventures, the opportunity to learn new skills for life and make friends.