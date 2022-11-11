Morecambe scouts honour volunteers as well as Queen at annual meeting
Long service awards were presented to volunteer leaders at the 16th Morecambe Scouts annual meeting.
Outgoing group scout leader Andrew Blenkinship and district chairman Tony Andrews presented the awards to several volunteer leaders at the meeting on September 24, which also incorporated a fun day.
Andrew also presented ex-leaders and committee members with thank you vouchers and flowers for their commitment and service to the group over many years, before handing over to the new group leader Alex James.
The group planted a rowan tree in the grounds of the headquarters in Michaelson Avenue as part of the Queen’s Green Canopy initiative, to commemorate her Platinum Jubilee and also, as Patron of Scouting, to mark her passing.
Most Popular
Following this there was opportunity for the young people to use the inflatable bungee run and obstacle course, make s’mores, do soft archery and tomahawk throwing. The group also provided free light refreshments.