Morecambe schoolboy who overcame brain tumour now wants to give other kids a happy Christmas

A Morecambe schoolboy is helping put a smile on sick children’s faces this Christmas after fighting a brain tumour himself.

Four years ago Stuart Ryder-Muir, then aged six, was diagnosed with a brain tumour after suffering with bouts of headaches and sickness following a fall at home.

He has spent much of his life in and out of hospital ever since, having surgery and treatment including life-saving Proton Beam Therapy at The Christie hospital in Manchester in a bid to reduce his cancer, and is now in remission.

And this festive season the 10-year-old is asking for people’s help to collect Christmas pyjamas or selection boxes to give to children at Manchester Children's Hospital – where he was also cared for – who will be undergoing treatment this year.

Stuart Muir has launched his own Christmas appeal to help cheer up sick children.

Morecambe Road School pupil Stuart has already collected 91 selection boxes and 51 pairs of PJs in his first week.

“I can't make them better, but with your help, we can make them smile,” Stuart said.

Mum Rebecca said: “He's just so thoughtful, loving and caring about everyone else even though he's currently suffering with other medical issues from treatment.”

Stuart has a Facebook page set up for his ‘Give a Kid a Christmas’ appeal at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61568848641292 which links to an Amazon wish list.

If you can help, contact his mum Rebecca Muir on Facebook or via the appeal page.