Market town near Lancaster joins in with scheme to boost festive socialising

This festive season, residents in Kirkby Lonsdale have been joining in with a new initiative encouraging people to reach out and connect with their communities.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

With new data showing that one third (33%) of UK adults have cut back on socialising due to high living costs, Eden Project Communities launched Winter Warmers, calling on people to join in with simple, affordable activities to light up their communities and spread joy during the colder months.

Activities suggested as part of the campaign include holding a Big Lunch at Christmas, setting up a reverse advent calendar, creating an advent window display, setting up a Winter Dig or joining in with Mince Hi – which invites people to reach out and say hello in their community using mince pies or other festive food.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Issy Bradshaw and her mum Janet are the powerhouse duo behind Kirkby Lonsdale Community Cupboard, an initiative distributing food to households that need it and running social activities for elderly and vulnerable people.

Issy Bradshaw and her mum Janet.

As well as running a free weekly community lunch to reduce loneliness, the pair are joining in with Winter Warmers by organising a Big Lunch at Christmas, alongside a reverse advent initiative to encourage much-needed donations and festive craft workshops to make wrapping paper and wreaths to help to ease the financial load for struggling households.

Issy said: “It’s so important to reach out to your community and make the festive season feel a bit easier for people who might be lonely, short of money or feeling low. For my mum and I, it’s all part and parcel of our mission to bring people together where we live. Although we sometimes encounter challenges, seeing people join in with activities and feel the warmth of human connection makes it all feel worth it.”