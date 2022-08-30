Lancaster’s youth-led green festival brings ‘hope for the future’

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event was an open invitation to the local community to see what 11-18-year-olds had been doing over the summer in a variety of free workshops.Alongside the young people's stalls were food vendors, live music, and theatre performances, drumming from Morecambe-based More Music, yoga and gong baths.

The youth charity’s production executive Kyle McKenzie said: “We wanted to create an event that felt welcoming, inclusive with plenty of interactive activities that people of all ages could get involved in.

“The atmosphere was amazing, the young people were so happy and full of purpose, trading the products they'd made for donations and confidently explaining what they'd learnt in the summer workshops.

Young people selling their work at the E2M Green Festival.

"We want to thank our sponsors The Areti Trust, Arts Council England, Barton Grange, and The Flower Bowl for making this possible.”

As well as offering young people new experiences there was an environmental theme at the core. Feedback captured by E2M’s youth board included that the event gave people “hope for the future” and it was a “journey for world healing”.

One young person wrote “E2M is really fun, and I have found confidence in myself here.”

The charity intends to build on this success with future community events and to expand their ongoing fortnightly groups which are free to 11-18s in Lancaster and Morecambe area.

The E2M Green Festival drumming group.

Local mum Kirsty Stevenson said: “On Saturday it was so clear to see the difference that this charity is making to the lives of so many young people and the community.

“Free to access activities like these, particularly in the current financial situation, can be life changing for young people and families.

"E2M has been providing my daughter with a safe space to learn new creative skills, socialise and build confidence and self-esteem and I am so thankful that she has this opportunity.”

For further information contact [email protected] or visit www.escape2make.org

Members of the E2M youth board.

Escape2Make was founded by Jenny Natusch in 2018 with the aim of creating kind, welcoming and safe spaces that allow 11-18s to escape and make things, make friends, and make a difference.

'Re-cyclops' at the E2M Green Festival.