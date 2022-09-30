Lancaster schoolboy gets husky surprise as thank you for cancer charity fundraising

Corey, who lives in Lancaster, travelled to Rosemere Cancer Centre, Lancashire and South Cumbria’s specialist regional cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, to hand over a cheque for the amount he had raised through a sponsored walk.

There to meet him was not only Rosemere Cancer Foundation community fundraiser Yvonne Stott but also a husky team from Bolton-based Husky Adventures UK.

The firm organises year-round husky team walks for people who, like Corey, are big fans of the dogs. Company partner Martin Cowley gave Corey a voucher to join them for an upcoming adventure walk.

One good turn deserves another for Corey, who is now looking forward to an adventure with Martin (left), of Husky Adventures UK, and his husky team, which came to greet Corey at Rosemere Cancer Centre when he presented his donation to charity Rosemere Cancer Foundation’s community fundraiser Yvonne Stott.

Yvonne said: “One good turn deserves another. Corey took part in our cross bay walk in the summer along with his foster dad David, who is undergoing treatment for brain cancer, foster mum Dorothy and two of his three foster sisters, Becca and Katie.

“Corey worked really hard to get sponsors and collect all his sponsor money. David’s illness means Corey has now had to come back to Lancaster from his foster home in Cheshire to live in a children’s home but his commitment to his fundraising has never wavered.

"When we found out he had an ambition to drive a husky team, we contacted Husky Adventures UK and Martin very kindly and generously stepped in to help.”

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and south Cumbria being treated not only at Rosemere Cancer Centre but also at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties, including one at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary.

