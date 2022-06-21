Lancaster Pride set to turn city into sea of colour

Sunday's event will begin with a parade starting at 11am from Sulyard Street on the corner of Dalton Square, which will take in the whole of the one-way system before arriving back at Dalton Square.
This will be followed by speeches and live entertainment on stage from noon until 5pm.
Acts performing include Jack Rose, Michael T Ogilvie, Jessie Dale, Sign Out Loud, Smashby, Amy Lilleth, Channy, Angel Delight and Ashley Stone.
Lancaster Pride is organised by Out in the Bay, the Lancaster-based charity which works with LGBTQI people and young adults, people who misuse drugs and alcohol, and those living with long-term sexual health conditions.
The day aims to attract a mix of families and people of all ages, and will be free to attend.
Last year’s Lancaster Pride saw a return for the event after a year out due to Covid-19.