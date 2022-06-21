Lancaster Pride set to turn city into sea of colour

Sunday's event will begin with a parade starting at 11am from Sulyard Street on the corner of Dalton Square, which will take in the whole of the one-way system before arriving back at Dalton Square.

This will be followed by speeches and live entertainment on stage from noon until 5pm.

Acts performing include Jack Rose, Michael T Ogilvie, Jessie Dale, Sign Out Loud, Smashby, Amy Lilleth, Channy, Angel Delight and Ashley Stone.

Lancaster Pride returns this Sunday, June 26. Photo by Tom Morbey

Lancaster Pride is organised by Out in the Bay, the Lancaster-based charity which works with LGBTQI people and young adults, people who misuse drugs and alcohol, and those living with long-term sexual health conditions.

The day aims to attract a mix of families and people of all ages, and will be free to attend.