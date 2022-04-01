Lancaster play area gets £300 council cash boost

Members of Scotch Quarry Community Garden had applied under the Local Member Grants Scheme to County Couns Lizzi Collinge and Dr Erica Lewis for £500 each from their allocation.

This followed the re-introduction of the Local Member Grants scheme in December, which allows each county councillor to spend a specific budget to enhance the economic, social and environmental well-being of people who live in their division.

County Coun Dr Lewis approved a Local Member Grant for the reduced amount of £300 to Scotch Quarry Community Garden towards the cost of repairs and improvements to the children’s play area in Scotch Quarry Park.

Scotch Quarry Urban Park in Lancaster, which houses the play area. Photo: Google Street View

A separate decision on a further £500 bid will be made by County Coun Collinge.

The group has recently been offered £30,000 for the project from the Lancashire Environmental Fund, but is unable to access this money unless they can secure £9,600 of match funding to go alongside it.

In their funding bid to the councillors, the community garden committee said that Scotch Quarry Park playground has been in a semi derelict condition for a number of years now. The existing equipment has had many elements removed as they are broken or unsafe, the surfacing to the ground is worn and at its end of life, and the fencing and play equipment generally requires an overhaul to improve its condition and prevent further degradation.

Due to the poor condition of the park, it is rarely used by families or children and is not an inviting area to those using the park.

In particular, it is unsuitable for younger children as all equipment for toddlers has been condemned and removed on account of safety concerns, leaving around 50 per cent of the play area empty of equipment.

There is also a lack of seating areas for parents, and the combination of these factors mean that families do not see this area of Scotch Quarry as an environment to play, relax or enjoy the local wildlife.

The group said in their report: “This is a great shame as many young families live in the area and the majority of the local houses do not have gardens in which children can play.

"During 2021, we ran an extensive consultation process with local residents – almost 100 people responded to our survey and everyone was supportive of the need for a refurbishment to the play park.

"In particular, residents requested more equipment for young children as well as more seating for parents and the integration of trees and edible and wildlife friendly planting into the play area which, at present, is very sterile with no plants or trees.

"We have been working closely with the public realm team at Lancaster City Council and they are helping us re-design the play area to incorporate the changes that local residents have suggested.