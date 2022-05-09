Lancaster man thanks public for support over safe cycle route plans

Lancashire County Council has been working on Local Cycling and Walking Infrastructure Plans (LCWIP), aimed at making the county a place where cycling and walking is easily accessible, safe to use, attractive and well maintained.

As part of this they asked people from across Lancashire to get involved and tell them what they would find useful.

Feedback from the survey could help shape which locations the council will prioritise over the next 10 years.

Joshua Brandwood.

Lancaster resident Joshua Brandwood has been calling for a safe cycling lane along the Bay Gateway since his dad Mark Bryan was left for dead at the side of the road after a collision with an HGV as he cycled along the road.

He had asked local residents to give their support by completing the survey to help get new measures in place.

And now the survey deadline has passed, Joshua said he is grateful for the help he recieved.

“It isn’t very often I am lost for words, but after learning how many people responded to the survey, I am left speechless and simply cannot express how grateful I am,” he said.

Mark Bryan was seriously injured on the Bay Gateway.

"Overall, 3,631 people across Lancashire responded to the survey, with 1,226 responses from the district of Lancaster - roughly a third of all responses - by far and away the highest district total of all 13 (12 plus Blackpool).