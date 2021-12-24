Lancaster firm's donation drive for women’s refuge charity

Julie Grimshaw with some of the donated items.

The collection was co-ordinated by customer care manager Julie Grimshaw, who inspired her colleagues to donate new pyjamas, winter coats and hats and treats such as toiletries and chocolates for women escaping domestic violence.

Julie explained: “As a company we get involved in many charity events and support lots of local good causes. This year, the customer care team wanted to do something more practical than just fundraising, so we chose to support a charity that has been caring for people across the north west for more than 40 years.”

Safenet provides refuge for women and their children escaping domestic abuse, helping them to rebuild their lives from a place of safety and security. To find out more visit here.

Julie added: “We chose this cause because it is something that is not often talked about or visible. I was shocked to learn how many of us will, at some time, either know someone or even experience domestic abuse ourselves, so it is vital to raise awareness of this important issue.

“The Lancaster refuge supports up to 20 women and their children at any one time. We wanted to make sure they had something special at this time of year, a small treat to help bring a little Christmas joy.

“The team really rallied, and we had a great collection of items to hand over. The charity was very grateful and expressed how appreciated every item would be – especially the pyjamas. It was quite humbling, and I am extremely proud of my Persimmon Lancashire team.”

Persimmon Homes Lancashire managing director John Roocroft added: “Supporting local good causes is very important to us and we are always pleased to help when our colleagues suggest a charity appeal. Julie inspired all of us to think of someone less fortunate this Christmas.”