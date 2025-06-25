Lancaster couple still dancing after 70 years as they celebrate platinum anniversary
The couple first met at a local dance class, and their first date, an evening at the Floral Hall, sparked a romance that would last a lifetime.
On their wedding day, on June 11 1955, Joan wore a beautiful white dress, while Tommy proudly donned his Boys' Brigade uniform.
“It was a sunny day, just like our anniversary,” Joan recalled. “Later on, I cut up my dress to make dolls' clothes for the kids!”
They honeymooned in style – and Joan even won a beauty contest during the trip, a memory that still makes them both laugh.
Their long life together has been filled with music, dancing and family.
“We love to dance,” said Joan.
“Life is much calmer now,” added Tommy, “but we’re still together.”
Staff at Ashton Manor hosted a joyful celebration with music, decorations, cake and dancing.
“The staff really did their best,” said Joan. “It was lovely.”
When asked about the secret to a long and happy marriage, they didn’t hesitate.
“You’ve got to have give and take,” said Tommy.
“Stick at it. You're going to have hard times, but don’t give up too quickly,” added Joan.
The couple have witnessed many changes in the world, some of them “sad”, but have always supported one another.
Together, they have built a family they are incredibly proud of, including two grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
“What’s kept us going?” said Joan. “I loved to see Tommy smile.”
“And I loved seeing her laugh,” Tommy added.
Reflecting on their royal message, Joan smiled: “Very special – it’s not every day that happens, is it?”
Joanne Tyson, registered manager at Ashton Manor Care Home, said: “It was such an honour to celebrate this amazing couple. Joan and Tommy are a true inspiration to everyone here, and we were delighted to help make their anniversary one to remember.”
