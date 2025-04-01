Lancaster care home asks you to help Joan celebrate her 103rd birthday in style by sending her a card

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Lancaster care home is asking for help to celebrate one of its residents reaching 103 in style.

Joan will be turning 103 on April 10, and Laurel Bank Care Home is pulling out all the stops for her big day.

Joan is going to be taken for afternoon tea at the Midland Hotel in Morecambe, and will travel there in style thanks to Preston Ireland Bowker Funeralo Direcors proving her with a limousine for the day, after she said she had always fancied a ride in one.

Joan will also have a ‘Butler in the Buff’ waiting for her and friends at Laurel Bank with champagne when she comes back from her afternoon tea.

Joan will be 103 on April 10.

All Joan wants is for everyone to have a great time celebrating her day, and the home is hoping to add to the occasion by asking Lancaster and Morecambe residents to send her a birthday card.

They hope she will receive 103 cards to mark her 103rd birthday.

A spokesman for the home said: “If anyone at all can help Joan have the birthday of a lifetime and show how amazing she is!

"The cards are starting to arrive for Joan; let’s reach 103 cards for her 103rd birthday!”

You can send the cards to Joan at Laurel Bank, Westbourne Road, Lancaster, LA1 5EF.