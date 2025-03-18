Joy for Australian man searching for photo of dad he never knew after Lancaster woman spots social media post

A man who grew up not knowing his father has been able to see a picture of him for the first time thanks to the power of social media.

Sam McMillan was born in Belfast in 1953, but has never known his father.

Now 71 and living in Australia, Sam traced his dad – who passed away in 1969 – to Lancaster, and contacted the Lancaster Guardian last month looking for help in finding a photograph of him.

And thanks to word spreading on social media, Sam has finally seen pictures of his father, bringing him closure after decades.

Robert Carson McMillan in his early 20s.

And at the same time, he has also found a cousin in Lancaster he never knew existed.

"It’s just so wonderful and inspiring that somebody sent me the photos,” Sam said.

“Until last year I never had a name or a photo of who my father was.

“When I was seven years old, I started to ask questions about my dad. The standard reply I received from my family was ‘Sam, we do not talk about him in this house’.

Sam McMillan moved to Australia from Belfast.

“I do recall my mother saying later in the late 1960s, that ‘he is no longer here’.”

Sam was sent to Australia by his mother in 1972, at a time when the troubles in Belfast made it a dangerous place to live.

"In my later life, I was constantly asking about my father in my mind – who was he, what does he look like, what sort of person was he and all those sorts of questions,” Sam said.

With the help of a friend, last year Sam finally found out his father’s name and some details of his life.

Robert Carson McMillan and second wife Angeline circa 1957.

Robert Carson McMillan was born in Belfast on August 25 1927, and died in Lancaster on August 11 1969.

The late Mr McMillan married Agnes Couser McMillan, and they had four children – Harold, Sarah, Elizabeth and then Sam.

He was a dock labourer in Belfast and then became a seaman, working out of Liverpool.

After divorcing Sam’s mother Agnes, sometime in the late 1950s he married his second wife Angeline, and they lived at 8 Hazel Grove, Lancaster.

During this time, he worked as a hospital labourer in Lancaster.

Mr McMillan passed away at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary at the age of 42 and was buried in Lancaster cemetery.

“Right from the day I left Belfast I always was nagged about who my father was,” Sam said. “This has grown even stronger as I have got older."

By a stroke of fortune, a relative of Angeline spotted one of Sam’s posts on Facebook and got in touch with him.

She said she was “delighted” to help Sam and they have been in contact with each other since.

“The wonders of Facebook are useful at times aren't they?!” she said.

“What a surprise it was for me to read your post...it seems I have another cousin.”

Sam’s newly-found relative provided him with precious photos of his father.

And she also passed on a possible reason why Robert moved to Lancaster, telling Sam that the Marsh estate was a place where many Irish people settled and went to to escape the troubles.

A direct ferry service from Belfast to Lancaster at that time may also have played a significant part.