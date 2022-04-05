Here are all the places Lancashire children can eat at for free or just £1 during Easter Half Term 2022

There are plenty of eateries to choose from and more than enough to cater for your children’s needs.

Asda

Children can eat free after 3pm Monday to Friday. See the Asda Store Locator here.

Farmhouse Inns

From April 4 until April 22, Monday to Friday, up to two kids per paying adult can eat for just £1. Farmhouse Inns locations can be found here.

Marks and Spencers

Kids eat free in the M&S Cafe if you spend £5. One free children’s meal per transaction between April 4 and 22. Find your nearest M&S here.

Bella Italia

Children can eat for £1 with any adult main meal, across all Bella Italia locations from April 1 until April 24. Here are all the Bella Italia eateries.

Morrisons

Visit one of the hundreds of Morrisons cafes nationwide and your kids can eat free all day, every day - all you need to do is have one paying adult.

Plus Morrisons is offering the feed the family for £10 deal during Easter. Find a Morrisons here.

Yo! Sushi

Pick any main with a side of edamame beans and a drink and you'll get it free with a £10 adult spend during this Easter half term. Find your nearest Yo Sushi here.

Dunelm Cafe-Pausa

Kids get to eat free when adults spend £4 or more at Dunelm cafes. Click here for details.

The Real Greek

Kids eat free every Sunday for every £10 spent by an adult. Here are all The Real Greek restaurants.

Gordon Ramsay Restaurants

Every day at selected Gordon Ramsay restaurants children under 12 can eat free all day. Find out more here.

Hungry Horse

Kids eat breakfast free when they are accompanied by a paying adult. The deal lasts throughout the Easter holidays from 9am till 12pm every day. Check the HH store locator here.

Table Table, Beefeater and Brewers Fayre

Two children can get a free breakfast with one paying adult during the Eater Half term.

Sizzling Pubs

Kids eat for £1 – treat the kids this Easter to a great meal, without breaking the bank.