Help bring squash ace Snowy back home to Lancaster after he suddenly passed away on holiday in Spain

Graham ‘Snowy’ Green was well-known at squash clubs across Lancaster and Morecambe for more than 40 years.

He also opened 'Snowy Green Sports' shops selling sport equipment and clothing, including two in Morecambe.

Snowy was on holiday in Benidorm with his daughter Laura when he passed away on September 9.

Numerous people have taken to social media to pay tribute, describing him as “a great sportsman, great company and a lovely bloke” and “a one-off...the world of squash has lost one of its true advocates.”

And friends have now launched a fundraising page online here to raise the money needed to bring Snowy home for his funeral.

Almost £4,500 has already been raised.

The page says: "We would like to raise as much as we can to get him brought back to the UK to give him the biggest send off he deserves.

"Snowy has so many friends and we would like everyone to give as much or as little as you can afford to get him home.

"We are liaising with the authorities to get our beloved Snowy home as soon as we can."

Snowy's daughter Laura said: "My best friend for life. There will never been another like my dad.

"I miss my dad so much and want to get him home as soon as I can. I want him to have the best send off.

"We just need him home."

Snowy - whose first job after leaving school was at Lancaster and Morecambe Newspapers - was a familiar face at the Vale of Lune, Lancaster University and 3-1-5 Health Club.

In a tribute to him, 3-1-5 said: "We lost our friend and colleague Snowy last week very suddenly whilst he was on holiday with his daughter Laura in Spain.

"We have all been in shock at this very tragic and sad passing, he was a very much loved and admired friend and we all want to work together to enable to bring him home where he belongs.