Free creative workshops on offer to young people in Lancaster and Morecambe this summer

The mix of experiences includes woodwork DIY, land art, textiles, green filmmaking, creative writing, upcycled band, printmaking, graphic design, and even how to build your own bike!

In total 15 courses of five-week workshops are on offer, delivered by specialist practitioners.

For four years the charity has been striving to create highly inclusive, free opportunities for young people to make things, make friends and make a difference and this summer sees this go to another level with the launch of this programme of activities.

The workshops will run over the summer, working towards Lancaster's first ever Green Festival which will be held at Scotch Quarry.

The festival will be an open to all, family friendly gathering on Saturday August 27.

The charity hopes that the workshops offer young people a fun-filled summer, the chance to find a new interests, meet new people and add to their CV and personal statements.

Green Festival has been funded by the Arts Council England and The Areti Charitable Trust, with two of the events, ceramics and the botanical labyrinth, sponsored by Barton Grange Garden Centre.

Jenny Natusch, founder and pro-bono CEO, said: “We are on a mission to create safe, welcoming, truly all-inclusive spaces for 11-18s to come together and make new friends, try out some new creative skills and make a difference to the community and the environment.

"Children and young people from 25 different schools have been involved with E2M so far…as well as many who are not at school. Absolutely all 11-18s are welcome!

"This creative, capable, forgotten age group have been described as “too old for the playground, too broke for the cafe and too young for the pub” and after two years of Covid, they deserve to be given meaningful opportunities where they can feel full of purpose by making a real difference and feel connected to and proud of where they live by giving back!”

Escape2Make is also looking to recruit volunteers for the workshops and festival, so anyone aged 17 and over is encouraged to get in touch.