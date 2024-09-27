Free activities for all as Lancaster’s Fun Palace set to open its doors once again

Fun Palaces are a national campaign putting culture at the heart of the community and Lancaster’s has been going 11 years.

On October 5, free activities for everyone will include crafts, hands-on maths, lego robotics, puppetry and much more run by volunteers.

A Lancaster Fun Palace lead maker, Emma Rucastle, said: “I have been a Fun Palace maker since the very start of the campaign over a decade ago, and they still inspire me.

“My most vivid memories include a graffiti artist creating a huge mural outside the library door, impromptu clog dancing inside the library and our annual interactive crystal growing demonstration with take away kits sponsored by the Royal Society of Chemists.

"I can’t wait to see what new memories are made this year.”

The main hub is Lancaster Library and other events take place at The Judges’ Lodgings and The Dukes between 10am and 4pm.

For the full programme, follow Lancaster Fun Palace on Facebook and Instagram or email [email protected]

