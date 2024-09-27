Free activities for all as Lancaster’s Fun Palace set to open its doors once again

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 27th Sep 2024, 09:38 BST
Updated 27th Sep 2024, 09:42 BST
Lancaster’s Fun Palace opens its doors again this October.

Fun Palaces are a national campaign putting culture at the heart of the community and Lancaster’s has been going 11 years.

On October 5, free activities for everyone will include crafts, hands-on maths, lego robotics, puppetry and much more run by volunteers.

A Lancaster Fun Palace lead maker, Emma Rucastle, said: “I have been a Fun Palace maker since the very start of the campaign over a decade ago, and they still inspire me.

“My most vivid memories include a graffiti artist creating a huge mural outside the library door, impromptu clog dancing inside the library and our annual interactive crystal growing demonstration with take away kits sponsored by the Royal Society of Chemists.

"I can’t wait to see what new memories are made this year.”

The main hub is Lancaster Library and other events take place at The Judges’ Lodgings and The Dukes between 10am and 4pm.

For the full programme, follow Lancaster Fun Palace on Facebook and Instagram or email [email protected]

Enjoy Lancaster Fun Palace whatever your age.

1. Lancaster Fun Palace

Enjoy Lancaster Fun Palace whatever your age. Photo: s

Photo Sales
Fun Palaces offer opportunities to learn new skills. Photo by Jamie Butterworth, AltFocus Photography

2. Lancaster Fun Palace

Fun Palaces offer opportunities to learn new skills. Photo by Jamie Butterworth, AltFocus Photography Photo: Jamie Butterworth, AltFocus Photography

Photo Sales
It's all fun and games at Lancaster Fun Palace. Photo by Jamie Butterworth, AltFocus Photography

3. Lancaster Fun Palace

It's all fun and games at Lancaster Fun Palace. Photo by Jamie Butterworth, AltFocus Photography Photo: Jamie Butterworth, AltFocus Photography

Photo Sales
Get crafty at Lancaster Fun Palace on October 5.

4. Lancaster Fun Palace

Get crafty at Lancaster Fun Palace on October 5. Photo: s

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:LancasterFacebookInstagram